Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Short Interest Up 2,108.5% in July

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,250,000 shares, anincreaseof2,108.5% from the June 30th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.91.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total value of $2,794,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,519.38. The trade was a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.18, for a total value of $3,072,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $47,853,094.50. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,135 shares of company stock valued at $14,976,480 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 42,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $583.89 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $513.52 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.39. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

