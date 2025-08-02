Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Holdings Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,332 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DJT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 37,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:DJT opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 4.69. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 38.41 and a current ratio of 38.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

Trump Media & Technology Group ( NASDAQ:DJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2,860.82%.

Trump Media & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trump Media & Technology Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 45,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $1,221,885.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,779.80. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $181,985.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,439.49. The trade was a 32.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,725 in the last ninety days. 53.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.