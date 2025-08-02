Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,930,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 922.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,817 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after buying an additional 2,452,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 610.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,661,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,537,000 after buying an additional 2,287,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of TFC opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.68%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

