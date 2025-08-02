Truist Financial Analysts Give Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) a $68.00 Price Target

Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ELS. Barclays upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELS

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE ELS opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.74%.

Insider Activity at Equity Lifestyle Properties

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,644.64. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 99,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 715,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,631,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 831,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.