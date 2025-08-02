Truffle Hound Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. Ecopetrol makes up approximately 1.1% of Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth about $1,806,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

EC stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.84. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

