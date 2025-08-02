Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 6,259.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

