Top Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – July 30th

Tesla, Broadcom, Vertiv, Teradyne, and Micron Technology are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve the production and distribution of goods and services related to manufacturing, construction, aerospace, defense, and transportation. Because their revenues depend heavily on economic activity, industrial stocks tend to be cyclical—rising during periods of expansion and underperforming when economic growth slows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.49. 45,545,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,928,727. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.99, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,393,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,865,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $302.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.09.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.52. 12,775,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,486,925. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.35. Vertiv has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER stock traded up $19.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,786,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.37. Teradyne has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $144.16.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.26. 8,070,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,210,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.72. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

