TIAA Trust National Association Sells 13,637 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,637 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $274,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 157,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of VOE opened at $165.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

