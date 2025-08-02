The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Cut by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $240.98 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $208.13 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.02.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $2,223,719.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,917.04. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,829.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,250 shares of company stock worth $26,332,348 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.