Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for 1.0% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $34,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,474 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,718,000 after purchasing an additional 894,849 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 847,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 54.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,428,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $104.16 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Teradyne announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $58,574.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,313,644.31. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

