Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith Sells 554 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $58,574.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,313,644.31. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $104.16 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Teradyne announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 56.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

