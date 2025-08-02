Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Sysco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.54.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

