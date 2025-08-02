Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$88.38.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

SLF stock opened at C$83.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$87.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$64.38 and a 1 year high of C$91.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$89.10 per share, with a total value of C$343,035.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 37,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$3,299,191.20. Insiders sold a total of 188,721 shares of company stock valued at $16,554,701 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

