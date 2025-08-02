Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Invests $259,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $253,816,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after buying an additional 3,299,779 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $216,953,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,449,000 after buying an additional 2,859,091 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,000,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,563,250. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $154.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $160.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.74, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

