Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.60. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

