Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $6.86 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.76 and its 200-day moving average is $172.66.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

