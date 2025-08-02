Story (IP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $62.65 Million

Story (IP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Story has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $62.65 million worth of Story was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Story has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Story coin can currently be purchased for $5.79 or 0.00005097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113,716.66 or 1.00138511 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113,438.37 or 0.99903673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Story

Story’s genesis date was February 12th, 2025. Story’s total supply is 1,010,478,480 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Story is www.story.foundation. The official message board for Story is www.story.foundation/blog. Story’s official Twitter account is @storyprotocol.

Story Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Story (IP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Story has a current supply of 1,010,460,719 with 295,221,136 in circulation. The last known price of Story is 5.9444522 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $62,522,248.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.story.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Story directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Story should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Story using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

