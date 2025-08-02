Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,033,000 after purchasing an additional 451,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,697,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,816,000 after buying an additional 815,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,636,000 after buying an additional 393,516 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 433.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $122.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,371.98. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,749 shares of company stock worth $2,702,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Wall Street Zen cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

