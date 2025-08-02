SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 2,701 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $91.79 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.33.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

