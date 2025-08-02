Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 700 Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,053,000 after buying an additional 1,201,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,977,000 after buying an additional 2,720,096 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,638,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,681,000 after buying an additional 6,444,444 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

CCL opened at $29.06 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

