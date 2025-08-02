Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 198 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,490. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,939 shares of company stock valued at $237,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 3.2%

PSX opened at $119.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.90. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $140.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

