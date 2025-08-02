Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $389,000 in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFLO. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

