Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 85.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after buying an additional 732,266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 18,202.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,003,000 after buying an additional 542,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $145,733,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 433,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $122,038,000 after acquiring an additional 318,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last three months. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $217.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. BNP Paribas Exane raised FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

