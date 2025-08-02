Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $958.45 Million

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a market capitalization of $958.45 million and approximately $141.69 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Sonic (prev. FTM) coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sonic (prev. FTM)’s launch date was December 18th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,222,625,000 coins. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official website is www.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonic (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic has a current supply of 3,222,625,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sonic is 0.30431618 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $167,744,660.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonic (prev. FTM) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

