SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SOFI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.92. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $154,137.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,950.42. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,181 shares of company stock worth $4,043,240 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,250 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $299,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,288,000 after purchasing an additional 315,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $103,678,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,472,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,278,000 after purchasing an additional 159,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

