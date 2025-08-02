Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $78.85.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

