Short Interest in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rises By 2,016.4%

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600,000 shares, agrowthof2,016.4% from the June 30th total of 75,600 shares. Currently,3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 526,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 526,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently,3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $294.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.59.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,353.66. The trade was a 59.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,021.17. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,681 shares of company stock worth $21,318,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.