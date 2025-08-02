Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th.

Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $75.69. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $222.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.26 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Stories

