Schroders (LON:SDR) Posts Earnings Results

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%.

Schroders Price Performance

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 380.20 ($5.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 373.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 357.90. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 283.40 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 428.80 ($5.69).

Get Schroders alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Oldfield bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £252.28 ($334.86). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 185 shares of company stock valued at $70,039. 43.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 496 ($6.58) to GBX 337 ($4.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 390 ($5.18) to GBX 435 ($5.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 390 ($5.18) to GBX 400 ($5.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 373 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schroders

Schroders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.