Schroders (LON:SDR) Posts Earnings Results

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%.
Schroders Price Performance
Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 380.20 ($5.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 373.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 357.90. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 283.40 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 428.80 ($5.69).
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Schroders news, insider Richard Oldfield bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £252.28 ($334.86). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 185 shares of company stock valued at $70,039. 43.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schroders
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schroders
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.