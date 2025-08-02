Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 310.27 ($4.12) and traded as low as GBX 310 ($4.11). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 312 ($4.14), with a volume of 76,225 shares traded.

Schroder Income Growth Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 295.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £217.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 2.84 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroder Income Growth had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 91.20%.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

– Targets outperformance by investing in the shares of companies paying dividends that should grow faster than the rate of inflation.

– Has raised its dividend consistently for the past 24 years, making it an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors.

– Managed by Sue Noffke, who has more than 20 years of investment experience specialising in UK equities.

– Fundamental research is at the heart of the investment process and Sue looks for out of favour companies that have the potential to deliver strong future returns.

