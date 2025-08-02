Schiavi & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Schiavi & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.1% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 53,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 931.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Leerink Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:ABT opened at $127.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

