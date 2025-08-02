SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.82, Zacks reports. SBI had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter.
SBI Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SBHGF opened at $38.74 on Friday. SBI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.76.
SBI Company Profile
