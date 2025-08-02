Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 385.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 399,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $16,491,744.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $6,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 367,642 shares in the company, valued at $14,492,447.64. This trade represents a 31.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,691,872 shares of company stock valued at $111,982,470. 46.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 price target on Samsara and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -163.73 and a beta of 1.62. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.