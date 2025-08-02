Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Einar Roosileht Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 876,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,603,042.50. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Einar Roosileht also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

On Tuesday, July 1st, Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $1,033,900.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $872,900.00.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 4.0%

RSI stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.98 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 123,305 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 72.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 228,187 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 540,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 82,067 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Read Our Latest Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.