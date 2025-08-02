Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Shares Up 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) were up 25% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 178,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 147,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Up 25.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$6.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

