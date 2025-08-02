ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after buying an additional 566,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,365,000 after buying an additional 290,664 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 954,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,310,000 after buying an additional 212,201 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 15.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 773,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,072,000 after buying an additional 104,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ResMed by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,789,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $278.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.32. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $281.90.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on shares of ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total value of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,252,560.50. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $2,056,070.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,936,730.16. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,013 shares of company stock worth $7,238,913 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.