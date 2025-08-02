ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a 13.2% increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ResMed to earn $10.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $278.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ResMed has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $281.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.32.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

