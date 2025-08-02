Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $558.87 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $538.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Argus cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.