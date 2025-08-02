Raymond James Financial Lowers Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target to $29.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $210,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,771.82. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,512,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,515,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,084,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $18,291,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 63.1% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,342,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 519,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

