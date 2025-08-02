R Squared Ltd Has $1.02 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 654.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.1% of R Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,218 shares of company stock worth $900,918. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.4%

PNC stock opened at $185.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.31. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.