QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,242 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of QXO worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QXO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QXO in the first quarter worth about $6,534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in QXO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in QXO in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in QXO in the first quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP lifted its holdings in QXO by 97.4% in the first quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 256,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 126,578 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QXO opened at $19.32 on Friday. QXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

QXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QXO in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on QXO in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on QXO in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on QXO in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QXO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

