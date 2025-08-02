ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 441 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PG opened at $150.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.99. The firm has a market cap of $353.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

