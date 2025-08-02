ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $624.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $629.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $615.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $642.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.