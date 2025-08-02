ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,290,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,713,000 after buying an additional 105,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,654,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,686,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,036,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,289,000 after buying an additional 172,082 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,039,000 after buying an additional 289,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 805,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after buying an additional 283,299 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 200 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares in the company, valued at $495,492. This trade represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.20.

Read Our Latest Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.