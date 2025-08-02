ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

