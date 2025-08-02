Promising Telecom Stocks Worth Watching – July 30th

Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk Software, Broadcom, Arista Networks, ServiceNow, AT&T, and Huntington Bancshares are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide voice, data, internet and related communication services. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to firms operating telephone networks, broadband providers, mobile carriers and satellite operators. Because the telecom sector is capital-intensive and heavily regulated, these stocks often feature stable cash flows and dividend payouts but can be sensitive to technological shifts and policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $9.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.56. The stock had a trading volume of 32,125,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $210.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.18.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $439.17. 10,931,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.54 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.53.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,321,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,872,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.64 and a 200 day moving average of $223.09. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $302.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.00. 5,557,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,497,808. The company has a market cap of $153.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.84. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.57.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $11.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $981.53. The company had a trading volume of 504,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.76, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $998.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $951.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

AT&T stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. 13,624,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,912,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $196.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,141,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,343,029. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

