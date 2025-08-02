Promising Retail Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 30th

Tesla, Microsoft, CyberArk Software, UnitedHealth Group, and Apple are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that operate in the consumer retail sector, selling goods and services directly to end customers through brick-and-mortar outlets, e-commerce platforms, or a combination of both. Their performance is closely tied to consumer spending patterns, economic conditions, and seasonal trends. Investors often include retail stocks in their portfolios to gain exposure to shifts in consumer demand and retail market growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.86. 52,267,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,973,602. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.92 and a 200 day moving average of $313.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.83. 10,171,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,075,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $518.29.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $4.69 on Wednesday, reaching $439.17. 10,931,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,622. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -236.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.53.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $3.80 on Wednesday, hitting $264.87. 15,690,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,629,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.43. The stock has a market cap of $240.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,067,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,311,992. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.20.

