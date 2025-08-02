Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Agilon Health were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Agilon Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Agilon Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilon Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilon Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilon Health by 244.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period.

AGL stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. Agilon Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $701.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.14.

Agilon Health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Agilon Health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilon Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Agilon Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilon Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilon Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

