PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,301 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $542,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after buying an additional 59,420 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $287.20 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $295.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.72 and a 200 day moving average of $270.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

