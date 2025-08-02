PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $485.55 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,515,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,311 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $485,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $228.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.27. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $236.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.